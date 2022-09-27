Read full article on original website
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 9.30.22
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
Diamond Select Bringing Sting AEW Vinimate & More To New York Comic Con
Diamond Select is set to debut an exclusive Sting Vinimate at New York Comic Con next weekend. The manufacturer announced its NYCC exclusives for the October 6th to 9th convention including the Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate and more. The Sting release is described as follows:. AEW Holiday Bash 2021...
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
Status Of WWE Performance Center After Closing Due to Hurricane
The WWE Performance Center closed this week due to Hurricane Ian, and a new report has details on how the facility weathered the storm. According to the WON, the conditions at the facility are not too bad and little water got into the gym due to its high location in Orlando.
Booker T Offers Opinion On MJF’s Hall Of Fame Prospects
Speaking on the most recent episode of Reality of Wrestling, Booker T spoke out about his thoughts regarding MJF’s potential to become a hall of famer (via Wrestling Inc). Booker thinks that MJF is certainly headed the right direction for that type of accolade, and you can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Spoiler On AEW Stars’ Appearance On Netflix’s The Floor Is Lava
AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appeared in season three of Netflix’s The Floor is Lava, and a new report reveals how hey performed. The third season is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and PWInsider reports that only Statlander made it all the way across the obstacle course, with Taylor slipping and being eliminated about halfway through. Cassidy made it to one of the last obstacles before slipping off a giant beach ball that he had to jump on just before the door and fell into the “lava.”
Sheamus Explains What A Donnybrook Is To Gunther Ahead of Extreme Rules
As previously reported, a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match’ was added to WWE Extreme Rules, with Imperium battling the Brawling Brutes. Gunther struggled to figure out exactly what a Donnybrook was, so the Brutes’ Sheamus filled him in. Gunther wrote: “Donny… what?”. Sheamus then gave...
AEW Hypes ‘National Scissoring Day’ For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” (Billy Gunn) announced that next week’s episode will celebrate ‘National Scissoring Day’. The official AEW Twitter account hyped the celebration with a post that read:. Don’t ever let anyone tell you tweeting...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
GoFundMe Launched For AEW Staffer After Home Lost During Hurricane Ian
A GoFundMe has been launched for a member of the AEW crew after his home was lost during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. The GoFundMe was launched to help for AEW audio technician Dennis Bowe’s family after power surges during the storm resulted in their house catching on on fire twice. Bowe was on the road for the company and when he returned home, the house was completely destroyed.
Drew McIntyre Thought His Oasis Sing-A-Long Was Off-Camera At The Time
In a new interview with MySA.com, Drew McIntyre shared some anecdotes from his time at Clash at the Castle and explained a few elements about the musical stylings of Tyson Fury. When asked if the singing was improvised in the moment, McIntyre stated, “I knew about the first part with Tyson, but it was not a U.K. song and they were not digging it. So, I assumed we were off air, and I asked Tyson Fury to sing some Sweet Caroline, and he said no, and I am not going to argue with Tyson Fury.”
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
