The Auburn Tigers are still projected to make a bowl game despite outside concern

Auburn is predicted to be bowl eligible

Following an ugly win over Missouri, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-1, halfway to bowl eligibility.

As bad as things seem right now for the Auburn Tigers, Action Network still thinks the Tigers will win the six-game minimum needed to be bowl eligible.

Following week four, the Action Network released their predictions for every bowl game for the 2022 season. Auburn was included in their list and projected to play the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28th, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Action Network previously predicted Auburn to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Iowa State.

Auburn holds a 2-0 record against the Jayhawks. Their first win came in 1987 when the Tigers won 49-0. Auburn's last recorded win over Kansas came a year later in 1988 with a final score of 56-7.

The Kansas Jayhawks are currently in first place in the Big 12 with a record of 4-0. They most recently defeated Duke 35-27.

If Auburn were to play in the Liberty Bowl this season this would be their third appearance in school history. The Tigers are currently 1-1 in the Liberty Bowl with a loss to Ole Miss in 1965 and a win over Arkansas in 1984.

The Auburn Tigers will be looking for their fourth win against LSU this weekend at Jordan Hare Stadium.

