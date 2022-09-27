“Final Release Event of Anacostia Freshwater Mussel Restoration Project” 3pm today at Langston Golf Course

Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
popville.com
“How to get through Columbia Heights by bike without getting crushed?”
I’ve recently started commuting downtown by bike, and I wanted to get advice from others on the safest route. I live right off of 14th Street, so the most direct route is for me to go along 14th until I can cut over to the protected bike lanes on 15th Street. But biking through the section around DC USA is so insanely dangerous, especially northbound where cars and delivery trucks are constantly blocking the bike lane (and even the main travel lane).
WTOP
Metro unveils new DC headquarters, features one-stop shop for disabled riders
Metro and D.C. leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art Metrorail headquarters building in Southwest D.C. Thursday. The new building replaces the outdated Jackson Graham Building, the former headquarters building near Gallery Place in Northwest. The disabled community may be the most excited about the new central...
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
Commercial Observer
DCHFA Funds Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at DC’s Ridgecrest Village
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $38.7 million in financing to the NHP Foundation for the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village, a 272-unit affordable housing development in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8. DCHFA issued $21.9 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low...
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
“Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice?”
Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice? It’s head is in the creek adjacent to the glover park entrance off Edmunds and some of its organs are in the park. I can’t imagine an animal beheaded a deer and threw it in the creek so….”
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria
The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
popville.com
“huge rally this Saturday at Farragut Square October 1st !”
Thanks to Sara for sharing. I’ve been getting many messages from folks asking where they can attend one. Saturday: “Atlas Brew Works Celebrates Ninth Anniversary with Live Music, Food Vendors, Special Releases, and More”. Prince Of Petworth September 30, 2022 at 4:05pm. 2052 West Virginia Avenue, NE From...
NBC Washington
How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area
Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend. Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend. “As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way...
popville.com
Tour Motif — A New Community in Petworth!
Motif, a new community of 30 new modern condominiums in Petworth, is proud to announce its community grand opening!. Visitors can enjoy touring two furnished models and a generous selection of studio, one and two-bedroom residences as well as two Penthouse designs with starting pricing from the $310’s. For a limited time, they can also enjoy $10,000 toward closing costs.
WJLA
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
popville.com
Shots Fired Near 8th and Upshur in Petworth around Midnight. Shooting in NoMa. Shooting in SW. and “shooting at Union Station. Just before 4:00 p.m.”
A reader reports at 12:08am: “just woken out of a deadsleep but gunshots VERY near to 8th and Upshur. We saw the cops last night put about a dozen little bullet/casing markers out there to photograph. I walked by this morning and the back driver side window of the car parked across from Timber was shot out. Also… hell of a way to wake up. ”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and exposed brick fireplace, obviously
This rental is located at 676 4th Street NE near F and G. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1055ft2 – Large 2 bedroom condo Capitol Hill (Capitol Hill) Unique large two bedroom renovated condominium one block from the H Street Corridor, four blocks from Union Station. High ceilings, hardwood floors, open living/dining room, updated kitchen and half bath on the first floor. Lower level has two bedrooms with their own bathrooms, lots of closet space, W/D. Includes off-street parking and storage, building has a roof deck.”
WTOP
DC bill would impound vehicles of ‘reckless drivers’
Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or other moving violations could have their vehicles impounded until they take a driver safety course if a new bill passes the D.C. Council. The “Reckless Driver Accountability Act of 2022” was introduced by Council member Elissa Silverman, according to a news release from the...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
popville.com
Get Smart With City Chic: Buy a Home or Keep Renting?
Get Smart With City Chic is a bi-weekly column giving you the real talk rundown on what’s happening with the D.C. real estate market. Sponsored and written by Lindsay Dreyer, the broker/owner of City Chic Real Estate. The rental market has been a rollercoaster ride since early 2020. Many...
fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
