Dover's Vitko reaches volleyball milestone in win over Windham

DOVER - Tory Vitko had 18 kills, including the 1,000th of her career as the Dover High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Windham on Monday in a Division I match.

Individual match scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.

Aidyn Stone had 15 digs for the Green Wave, while Sam Winters had eight kills.

VOLLEYBALL

Somersworth 3

Inter-Lakes 1

SOMERSWORTH - Ari Cuevas had 13 kills and 13 digs for Somersworth (9-0) in this Division III win.

Individual game scores were 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-18.

Shauna Breitmeier (eight kills), Lillie Hamilton (18 digs) and Aby Lambert (24 assists) led the Hilltoppers.

Alvirne 3

Winnacunnet 0

HAMPTON - Laura Hyvari led Winnacunnet (1-8) with eight kills, three aces and 25 digs in this Division I match.

Individual game scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-20..

Lexi Ciardelli (six kills, 16 digs), Ninya Beckwith (13 service points, three aces) and three aces and 13 points at the service line. Libero Jessica Gelbstein had 16 digs.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Concord Christian Academy 0

DOVER -- Kailey Holt had nine digs, 13 assists, five kills and three assists to lead Portsmouth Christian Academy to this Division III win.

Individual scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-13.

Liahna Messier had 10 digs, eight kills and four aces. Emily Esters had eight digs, Emma Eisner had five aces and Madelyn Hardy had five kills and three aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

York 5

Fryeburg Academy 0

YORK, Maine - Abigail Armlin's two goals led the Wildcats to this Class B South win.

Olivia Coite, Hadley Cucco and Nya Avery all scored for York (7-0). Natalie Dickson earned the shutout.

Dover 2

Bedford 1

DOVER - Leyden Churchill and Hannah Deroy each scored a goal for Dover in this Division I win.

Giana Leonardi had two assists for the Green Wave, while goalie Hayley Tosh had three saves. Audrey Carter and Erin Lynch both played well in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dover 5

Spaulding 4, 2 OT

DOVER - Allie Galante's second goal of the game was the game-winner in double overtime for Dover (2-5) in this Division I win.

Abbie Kozlowski also scored two goals for the Green Wave, while Joci Faasen had one.

Kozlowski, Zoe Wisniewski and Megan Healy all had one assist.

Dover goalie Alexa Garcia had eight saves.

Concord Christian Academy 2

Portsmouth Christian Academy 1

CONCORD - Portsmouth Christian Academy's Lula Wamberg scored her 100th goal in the Division IV loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Spaulding 3

Dover 2

ROCHESTER - Cameron Brochu had two goals and one assist, and Cameron Bastien had one for Spaulding in this Division I win for the Red Raiders.

Nate Devine had two assists for Spaulding.

Newmarket 2

Holy Family 1

MANCHESTER -- Graham Willerer scored both goals for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

GOLF

Marshwood wins two-team match

YORK, Maine - Marshwood junior Aiden Pride shot a 5-over-par 41 to lead the Hawks to victory in a Class A South match at The Links at Outlook.

Marshwood (4-4) finished with a total of 233, defeating Sanford (286).

The Hawks also received a boost from Ronan Garrett shot a 9-over-par 45, Noah Fitzgerald, Sydney Pergerson and Ari Herman each shot a 49 for the Hawks, and Evin Aceto shot a 54.

Dover wins three-team match

DERRYFIELD - Medalist Carys Fennessy shot a 1-over-par 35 to lead the Green Wave (201) to wins over Central (220) and Memorial (237).

Dover is now 10-3.

Dover's Joe Dumais shot a 37, Theo Guerrero shot a 42, Gavin Bernard shot a 43 and Catie Moe shot a 44.

St. Thomas Aquinas wins three-team match

WOLFEBORO -- Medalist Carlos Guenard shot a 39 to help the Saints win this three- team contest.

St. Thomas (215) defeated Timberlane (224) and Kingswood (234).

Rolly Edgerly (41), Joe Mollica (44), Connor Gray (45), Cam Cunio (46), Lindsay Butkus (48) and Will Mollica (55) all contributed for St. Thomas.

Winnacunnet wiins four-team match

HAMPTON -- Winnacunnet was led by Jimmy Schouler, who shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Warriors (195) to the win.

Goffstown (224), Hollis-Brookline 225) and Milford (258) were second through fourth.

JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF

Portsmouth wins two-team match

Portsmouth was led by Cole Struble (41) and Cal Barrows (42), to defeat Winnacunnet, 223 to 239.

Winnacunnet was led by Josh Mezey (43) and Cooper Allen (48).

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Portsmouth 2

Dover 1

Portsmouth defeated Dover, 2-1 on Monday night, and received strong performances from Anneke Slosburg, Blythe Bland, Anna Housley and Aadya Raja.

