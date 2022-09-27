ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises

Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode

In a column for the Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson has detailed James May’s two crashes during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour episode. Calling every crash during the Prime Video show “alarming”, The Clarkson’s Farm presenter continued to outline what happened during the Norway Special, dubbed, A Scandi Flick. “In the latest episode of The […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
