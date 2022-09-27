Read full article on original website
James May Reflects On Grand Tour Crash: “I Quite Often End Up Putting Up With More Discomfort Than The Other Two”
After his huge crash during the latest episode of The Grand Tour, James May has spoken out to the press, including Grand Tour Nation, on how he feels always being the one that has “discomfort” during filming. The Our Man in Italy presenter broke his rib during the...
Jeremy Clarkson Hits Out At James May Over Grand Tour Crash: “Press The Middle Pedal”
With the release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick last week, fans have had the opportunity to see all of James May’s awful crash on the show. Luckily, May was ok to carry on with the show but did suffer from a broken rib. May collided with the...
Richard Hammond Congratulates James May On Massive Grand Tour Crash: “Well Done For Not Dying”
The latest Grand Tour special has been released on Prime Video, where the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, travel around Norway in their choice of rally car. There has been a lot of press around May’s horrendous high-speed crash which left him with a broken rib, which...
Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises
Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” During Recent Grand Tour Episode
Richard Hammond has revealed that he had an “all-out war” with co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the latest filming of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, which was released on Prime Video last week. It is not a huge surprise when you think that Clarkson and Hammond, along with...
