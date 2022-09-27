Farmer Wants A Wife's Paige Marsh sensationally quits the show after failing to find love: 'I choose me'
Farmer Wants A Wife star Paige Marsh sensationally quit the series on Tuesday night's episode.
The first-generation farmer first walked out on Ayden before telling Cody she couldn't keep questioning her own self-worth.
Emotional scenes played out for Paige and she said goodbye to the other farmers, who shared how much they cared for her.
'This is my goodbye to you guys and that is what has actually hit me the most,' Paige said, her eyes red from crying.
'I want love, I do. And I look at you three when you talk about your girls and I want that,' she added.
Paige admitted their deep friendship was what was 'getting her now'.
'I hope you know that even though things haven't panned out... you've got us always,' Harry said.
'You're one in a million. It's not you, it's them,' Will added.
'You deserve the absolute world Paige and love for you is just around the corner,' Ben finished, hugging her.
Paige said goodbye to Ayden first before saying bye to Cody.
'I can't stand here and allow someone to tell me that, essentially, I'm not enough,' she said.
'And I know that's not the exact words that you're saying to me, but that's how I feel when, essentially, you kissed me and then are so distant,' she added.
'I really was hoping this was going somewhere, but I can't keep hoping and questioning my own self-worth.'
Paige later confessed: 'Saying goodbye to him was empowering, because I chose me.
'I came here looking for love and I haven't found that with someone, but I've found a new love for myself and that's incredible.'
