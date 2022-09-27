Ben Bryant Named to National Award List
The senior had a stellar outing against Indiana.
CINCINNATI — UC quarterback Ben Bryant got some nice recognition for his career-best performance against Indiana. The Davey O'Brien Award named him to their "Great 8" weekly list of the top QB performances in the nation.
Bryant passed for 354 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on a 60% completion rate in UC's 45-24 win.
It included a first half where he went 17-of-21 passing for 314 yards and four scores. That marked the highest first-half output since Zach Collaros (340) versus UConn on Nov. 7, 2009.
Bryant is top-15 nationally in passing yards (1,217, t-14th) and passing touchdowns this season (11, t-12th). The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week gets selected from this list and will be announced today.
