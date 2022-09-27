Unbreakable Souls to host domestic violence event on October 22nd

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — October is Domestic Violence awareness month and the community is invited to join Unbreakable Souls in honoring the victims and survivors of domestic violence. Celebrating the Queen in you, a community event, is happening in Monroe, La on Saturday, October 22,2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM.

The event will take place at Mount Zion Family Life Center, located at 211 Mount Zion Rd. Monroe, La. Tickets are $20, this price includes a catered meal. Participants also have the option to purchase a table of 8 for $160. Payments can be made by mail at 107 Linda Drive Monroe, La or by contacting the agency.

For more information or to make a purchase, contact, Deadria Talton at 318-547-4348, Adrian Shaw at 318-237-8227 or Edward Williams 318-280-8957 .