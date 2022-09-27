Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?Kimberly BondCumming, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & FestivalJustine LookenottCumming, GA
'Hurricane Bride' re-plans entire wedding in days after Ian forces pivot
DALLAS, Ga. - A Georgia couple set to get married in less than a week was forced to find a new place to tie the knot after their dream wedding destination was destroyed when Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach. "It took over a year of planning," said Olivia...
Covington great-great-grandmother celebrating her 106th birthday
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington woman is celebrating a pretty incredible birthday this week. Martha Malcolm turns 106 years old on Thursday. Malcolm has experienced a lot in her 106 years. She's lived through part of World War I, World War II, and was born before the traffic signal or the pop-up toaster were invented.
Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days. Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court. His parents thought he was headed to school. The vehicle Kathuri was...
Police in Downtown zone say stolen cars are biggest problem
Police said it's important to take keys and lock they doors of your car. Some of Atlanta's biggest attractions for tourists are in this police zone.
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area
MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
More Fall weather to come Sunday morning
If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
Blessed Trinity vs Roswell - Friday Night Heights
Only a few miles apart but playing for the first time, Blessed Trinity certainly didn't need air transportation to get to Roswell, but it is needed to get the big picture. It's Friday Night Heights...on a Thursday!
CEO of Carter Center reflects on Jimmy Carter legacy on 98th birthday
ATLANTA - It’s a big day for former President Jimmy Carter as he celebrates his 98th birthday on Saturday. Carter is the longest living president in US History. "Influential, memorable, and passionate," Paige Alexander said. Those are just three of many words CEO of the Carter Center Paige Alexander...
One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Police searching for Cartersville woman's stolen and pawned wedding rings
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize these wedding rings? Cartersville police are hoping someone can help them reunite the two sentimental pieces of jewelry with their rightful owner. On. Sept. 6, a Cartersville woman reported to police that her wedding rings had been stolen. She had the rings since her...
Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
Fight ends in deadly shooting in SW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot. At the scene, responding officers found an adult man...
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
Residents on edge following Cricket Frog Trail attack
Some Covington residents are on edge following a violent attack on a popular walking trail. Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail Monday night.
