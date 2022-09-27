ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Covington great-great-grandmother celebrating her 106th birthday

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington woman is celebrating a pretty incredible birthday this week. Martha Malcolm turns 106 years old on Thursday. Malcolm has experienced a lot in her 106 years. She's lived through part of World War I, World War II, and was born before the traffic signal or the pop-up toaster were invented.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area

MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More Fall weather to come Sunday morning

If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Blessed Trinity vs Roswell - Friday Night Heights

Only a few miles apart but playing for the first time, Blessed Trinity certainly didn't need air transportation to get to Roswell, but it is needed to get the big picture. It's Friday Night Heights...on a Thursday!
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

CEO of Carter Center reflects on Jimmy Carter legacy on 98th birthday

ATLANTA - It’s a big day for former President Jimmy Carter as he celebrates his 98th birthday on Saturday. Carter is the longest living president in US History. "Influential, memorable, and passionate," Paige Alexander said. Those are just three of many words CEO of the Carter Center Paige Alexander...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight ends in deadly shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot. At the scene, responding officers found an adult man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

