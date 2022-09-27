Read full article on original website
Meteorologist Emily Acton 10/1
Riley's Birthday Project making one wish come true at a time. At five years old, Riley recognized her giving heart and wanted to put it to work. The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner. From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season. While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events...
Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. President of Pea River...
Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. One of Ozark’s biggest celebrations of the year was started 52 years ago. Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work. Now it has turned into a day long festival filled with food, live music, a vintage car show, and more.
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Central (Phenix City) takes on Dothan.
PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizations in the Wiregrass are already working to help those affected by Ian. Penske, a truck rental company, and the Preemie Project of Dothan, non-profit that helps families with infants, are working together to host a disaster relief drive. They are accepting these items: canned food, dry food, ready to eat food, water, blankets, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby items, and baby formula.
Headland @ Greenville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Headland takes on Greenville.
Wiregrass Electric deploys 6-person crew to help region recover from Ian
HARTFORD, Ala. (Press Release) - A six-person crew from Wiregrass Electric Cooperative departed headquarters at sundown Thursday and headed to Central Florida to assist in repairing power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. WEC’s team is joining other workers from electric co-ops based in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and...
Cottonwood @ Ariton | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this week 6 matchup as Cottonwood takes on Ariton.
Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba.
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
Straughn @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Straughn takes on Houston Academy.
Enterprise plans Heritage Park to honor city’s history
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress plans to take a step back in time to preserve their history. The Little Red Schoolhouse moving to a new location marks phase one of the plans for Heritage Park downtown. The park will use the schoolhouse for classes and events. Plans...
New drone video shows size of veterans home in Enterprise
Nick Brooks talks with Ashford head coach Robin Tyra ahead of tonight's GOTN. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. Houston County schools see large increase in math scores. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Last spring’s ACAP and ACT...
Samson @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this week 6 matchup as Samson takes on Abbeville.
Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula.
18th Annual Health and Wellness Workshop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health are proud to host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, October 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation,...
Rehobeth @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Rehobeth takes on Charles Henderson.
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
