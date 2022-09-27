ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Centre Daily

How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets

NEW YORK - You never really know what you have until It's gone. This old adage is proving to be the case with ex-Mets third baseman/DH J.D. Davis, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline and has since torn the cover off the ball. On August...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Swanson, Olson go deep vs Scherzer, Braves take NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a crucial 4-2 victory Saturday night over the New York Mets and a one-game lead in the NL East. The defending World Series champions beat aces Jacob deGrom and Scherzer on consecutive nights to take their biggest lead of the season in the division. New York, which held a 10 1/2-game cushion on June 1, faces its biggest deficit of the year with four games remaining. Atlanta will try for a three-game sweep Sunday night, with the winner earning the season-series tiebreaker between the teams. Even though both teams are headed to the postseason, that’s important because the NL East champion gets a first-round bye in the playoffs. Swanson’s 24th homer, a go-ahead, two-run shot in the fifth inning, touched off a frenzy among the sold-out crowd at Truist Park, the ball sailing a few rows up into the seats in left-center to make it 3-2. Olson hit his 32nd homer in the sixth, a solo shot into Chop House seats in right to put Atlanta up 4-2.
QUEENS, NY
Centre Daily

Takeaways From Bo Naylor’s Guardians And Big League Debut

Well folks, it finally happened. Bo Naylor is officially part of the Cleveland Guardians. Naylor made his Big League debut on Saturday when he came in to catch for Luke Maile. He got a standing ovation from the crowd when the substitution was made and the hype from the fans is definitely real.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. Last week was divisional week in the NFC East, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys emerging victorious over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. The Eagles are now in sole place of first in the division with a 3-0 record,...
DALLAS, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job

Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

ESPN Fantasy Predicts Thunder Players’ Stats for Next Season

With the NBA season now right around the corner, fantasy players will soon begin drafting their NBA fantasy teams, and ESPN is a popular outlet for players. One thing ESPN does ahead of the season is predict the stats for the upcoming season to help guide players through the NBA draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

