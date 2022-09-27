Read full article on original website
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Heart’s Nancy Wilson Releases New Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins
Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson has released a new tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March. It's called "Amigo Amiga," after nicknames that Wilson and Hawkins had for each other, the Heart rocker explained in an interview on Monday (Sept. 26).
Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Chill New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
"Eddie" is the latest song from the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album Return of the Dream Canteen, their second full length of 2022, and it's a tribute to the late legend Eddie Van Halen. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the...
Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72
John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
No tune, no words, no dancing: why white noise is the music industry’s newest hit
There’s no tune, no lyrics and you can’t dance to it. Don’t let that put you off: white noise is the music industry’s next big thing. Streaming services have seen an explosion of tracks in the last year consisting entirely of hissing, humming, fizzing and other varieties of radio static, as well as recordings of rainfall, ocean waves and crackling bonfires.
Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’
Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up
Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Recalls First Time Hearing Alice in Chains – They Were Black Sabbath Heavy
When you really like a certain band, you often have a vivid memory of the first time you listened to them. Anthrax's Scott Ian recalled the first time he heard Alice in Chains in a new interview, admitting that he initially thought they were a hair band, but was blown away.
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album
Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Vinyl Reissues + Tease Return
Stoner/alternative rock icons Queens of the Stone Age have been relatively inactive since they released 2017’s Villains. However, things seem to be heating up once again for mastermind Josh Homme and company, as they’ve recently announced a string of classic album reissues and hinted at what they’re cooking up next.
Here’s What Rock + Metal Artists Think About Pantera’s Return
What do rock and metal musicians really think about the return of Pantera? While at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked a bunch of artists their opinion on the historic return of the surviving Cowboys From Hell. The reaction to Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in...
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan – ‘I Don’t Know if You Can Be Happy in the Music Business’
Mental health is a topic that's certainly come to the forefront more in the music industry in recent years, and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on the subject, stating that he feels the music industry was very late to the game on the subject and pondering what could have been for certain artists if better support systems were in place.
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays Van Halen’s ‘Panama’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Video has emerged of Wolfgang Van Halen performing Van Halen's classic "Panama" at the Los Angeles tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins this week. With the lively, respectful performance, Wolfgang, the 31-year-old son of the late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, effectively paid tribute to his father as well.
Rush Members Perform With Dave Grohl, Danny Carey + Chad Smith for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
