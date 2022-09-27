ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Heart’s Nancy Wilson Releases New Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins

Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson has released a new tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March. It's called "Amigo Amiga," after nicknames that Wilson and Hawkins had for each other, the Heart rocker explained in an interview on Monday (Sept. 26).
Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Chill New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

"Eddie" is the latest song from the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album Return of the Dream Canteen, their second full length of 2022, and it's a tribute to the late legend Eddie Van Halen. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the...
Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72

John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
No tune, no words, no dancing: why white noise is the music industry’s newest hit

There’s no tune, no lyrics and you can’t dance to it. Don’t let that put you off: white noise is the music industry’s next big thing. Streaming services have seen an explosion of tracks in the last year consisting entirely of hissing, humming, fizzing and other varieties of radio static, as well as recordings of rainfall, ocean waves and crackling bonfires.
Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
Loudwire

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up

Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album

Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Vinyl Reissues + Tease Return

Stoner/alternative rock icons Queens of the Stone Age have been relatively inactive since they released 2017’s Villains. However, things seem to be heating up once again for mastermind Josh Homme and company, as they’ve recently announced a string of classic album reissues and hinted at what they’re cooking up next.
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days

Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

