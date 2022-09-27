Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Easton man killed in small plane crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed after a small plane crashed in Salisbury Township Wednesday. Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton, was killed after the plane crashed in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, near the Little Lehigh Creek, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall season, you've got plenty of options around our area. South Whitehall Township is hosting it's 2nd annual fall festival. There will be a wide variety of local vendors, activities for kids, and live music.
WFMZ-TV Online
PA's Chief Justice Max Baer has passed away, Wolf orders flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has confirmed the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. Justice Debra Todd now becomes Chief Justice of Pennsylvania. On behalf of the Court, Justice Todd gave the following statement:. "This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Veteran biking across the country in honor of fallen soldiers, including Pottsville captain
A retired Army colonel is on a mission. He's biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers, and to bring attention to what can happen when you return from the battlefield. Retired Col. Chris Kolenda led a group of 800 paratroopers in Afghanistan back in 2007. He lost six men...
