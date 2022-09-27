Read full article on original website
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
SAINT LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first...
Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury. Commanders quarterback...
Washington Commanders O line faces stern test trying to protect Wentz from Cowboys D
Philadelphia sacked Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times and pressured him on 23 of his 55 dropbacks in last week’s 24-8 Eagles win. Next up for Washington: the Dallas Cowboys, who rank fourth in the league in pass-rush win rate. “If you can create one on ones …...
