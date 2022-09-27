ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Living Classrooms faces questions about new federal grant and Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After the federal government announced that $5 million was coming to Baltimore for non-profits working in the community, questions surfaced about how one organization will use the money since it no longer will implement Baltimore’s flagship violence intervention program. Living Classrooms was awarded $1.95 million...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Goodwill Shifts HQ to Open Adult High School

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is moving its headquarters to a new site in Baltimore, and will open an adult high school in its current space. The nonprofit, which provides job training, placement and other services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, has inked a 14,662-square-foot lease with landlord St. John Properties at Baltimore Gateway, a five-story, 100,000-square-foot building.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance

Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
foxbaltimore.com

Will Baltimore adopt term limits for elected officials?

WBFF — Without term limit elected leaders can serve until they are voted out but there is a growing number of supporters for term limits. However the wording in the ballot question is now raising even more questions. Community activist and former Baltimore NAACP president Doc Cheatham joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore students surprised with free shoes

Hundreds of Baltimore City school students received a special surprise Wednesday morning. Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet gifted new shoes to students at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. Samaritan's Feet was founded in 2003 by a Nigerian man who was gifted a pair of shoes from a missionary when he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces applications now open for additional community safety grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
Politics
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City take home vehicles

WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan

WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

