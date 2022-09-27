Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Bears and Giants Game Day Preview
Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) Streaming:fubo TV. The Betting Window.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
Centre Daily
Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday, Oct. 3. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Does Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Already Have the Answers To Stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. 258 days ago, Mike Caldwell was in a similar position to the one he is now. Last January, the current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator was coaching a Florida NFL team's defense, preparing for its biggest game of the season, a high-stakes bout with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Centre Daily
NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Last week was divisional week in the NFC East, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys emerging victorious over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. The Eagles are now in sole place of first in the division with a 3-0 record,...
Centre Daily
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in...
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason
Some may call the Guardians brand of baseball old-school, others may call it disgusting, but I call it the perfect style of baseball for the postseason. There's no denying that the Guardians have approached the game a little differently than other teams this season. They were self-aware and realized they wouldn't be the hardest-hitting team but they could still make up for it in other ways. For example, base running, stealing, and defense.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 6
As the dust settles on Saturday's top action, let's get a look ahead to what the AP top 25 college football rankings will look like head into Week 6. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll.
Centre Daily
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
