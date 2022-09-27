Read full article on original website
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: ‘It seems to be a bit muddied’
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Feds Approve Plan For EV Charging Stations Across Illinois
The federal government has approved Illinois’s plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations near highways throughout the state. The approval also comes with federal dollars attached… $21 million this year toward an eventual $148 million over five years. Governor JB Pritzker says the plan is to build EV charging stations at least every 50 miles along designated “alternative fuel corridors.” The stations could accommodate up to four vehicles at a time, providing a full charge within 30 minutes. Each station would be no more than one mile off of the designated corridor.
CWLP Crews Helping To Restore Power In Storm-Ravaged Florida
Two four-man crews and a supervisor from City Water Light and Power are in Florida to assist with efforts to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The personnel and equipment arrived in Orlando before the monster storm struck, knocking out power to millions across Florida. The crews will...
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Robotics transforms farming, addressing safety concerns
(The Center Square) – As farming advances with technology, so do the dangers that come with it. Many believe that farming is still stuck in the past but the future is already happening. Robotics and new technologies are transforming agriculture. Tractors that don’t need drivers are already out in fields. There are drones and self-driving equipment of all sizes and shapes.
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum
The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
New Statewide Poll Gives Pritzker Double-Digit Lead
A new statewide poll is good news for Governor JB Pritzker. That poll of 1,000 likely Illinois voters from WGN-TV and Emerson College gives Pritzker a 15-point lead over Republican opponent Darren Bailey, 51 to 36 percent. 54-percent of voters have at least a somewhat favorable view of Pritzker, compared to only 36-percent for Bailey. The poll finds the economy is the top issue among Illinois voters, followed by threats to democracy and abortion rights, with crime coming in fourth place.
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
(The Center Square) – With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that...
Edgar: GOP Shifts Right While State Moves To Left
One of the most successful Republican politicians in Illinois in the past few decades remains concerned about his party’s chances in the upcoming election. Former governor Jim Edgar says the Illinois Republican Party of 2022 has moved further to the right… while the state as a whole seems to have moved to the left. And Edgar says some factors in this year’s political climate may work against the GOP. He says, for example, that abortion had been a major driving factor for Republican voters over the years. But with the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Edgar says now it’s Democrats who are motivated by abortion politics to get out and vote.
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
