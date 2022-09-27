One of the most successful Republican politicians in Illinois in the past few decades remains concerned about his party’s chances in the upcoming election. Former governor Jim Edgar says the Illinois Republican Party of 2022 has moved further to the right… while the state as a whole seems to have moved to the left. And Edgar says some factors in this year’s political climate may work against the GOP. He says, for example, that abortion had been a major driving factor for Republican voters over the years. But with the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Edgar says now it’s Democrats who are motivated by abortion politics to get out and vote.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO