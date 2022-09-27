Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Company to establish first 100 percent recycled titanium metal powder facility in Virginia
IperionX Limited will invest $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The facility will be the first in the United States to 100 percent recycle titanium metal powder. The Halifax facility will create 108 new jobs in a phased development. IperionX, a critical minerals...
Columbia Gas: Tips for customers before and after Hurricane Ian
Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia into early next week. “The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why we are...
Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Evermade Foods will invest $100,000 to expand in Fauquier County, Va. The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs. Evermade will introduce a new product line, according to a press release, of shelf-stable, grab-and-go...
Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall
The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
Youngkin claims to be focused on governor job, as U.S. Senate, presidential runs seem to loom
The worst-kept secret in Richmond is that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is jonesing to take a stab at the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Have to admire how he tries to give off the vibe that he hates the attention he’s practically begging for there. “That discussion will be whatever is...
Virginia State Police preparing for Tropical Storm Ian, with focus on Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police is preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian as it makes its way inland from South Carolina. According to a news release, all available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.
Ken Plum: Closer look at higher education in Virginia
My advice to young people has always been to go to any college you want as long as it is in Virginia. Whatever the criteria for choosing an institution to pursue higher learning, Virginia colleges and universities can meet the need. For liberal arts, engineering, science, performing arts, big or small, there is a school well-ranked nationally that will meet the criteria. While the community college system is organized statewide, all other institutions are individually planned and administered with a personality all their own. Taking a granddaughter visiting college campuses recently reminded me once again of the diversity and strength of our colleges and universities.
VDOT completing storm preparations in advance of Tropical Storm Ian’s arrival
The Virginia Department of Transportation is completing preparations for the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian today. VDOT encourages residents to finish their own storm preparations as soon as possible as the storm’s effects are forecast to begin this afternoon. For the past several days, VDOT crews have...
Student Borrower Protection Center: ‘Sham lawsuit’ aims to keep borrowers trapped in debt
Six Republican state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in Missouri today seeking to block the Biden Administration’s historic effort to cancel student debt for more than 40 million Americans. This lawsuit was filed on behalf of state entities that own federally backed student loans, including the Missouri Higher Education...
Top 10 cities for coffee lovers (spoiler alert: none are in Virginia)
Virginia is for lovers, but apparently, grabbing coffee at a corner shop isn’t a top priority for most Virginians. I write this as I’m drinking a pumpkin-flavored cup of coffee with a touch of non-dairy creamer and thinking about brewing a second cup in my home office. Apartmentguide.com...
Battlefields Foundation to create trail to tell stories of African-Americans during Civil War era
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been awarded a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to support the foundation’s “Long Road to Freedom” project. The project will create a Shenandoah Valley trail and initiative to tell the story of African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War era and during the long journey from Civil War to civil rights.
First female deputy superintendent retiring from state police; new leaders announced
Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle has announced the appointments of three new executive staff leaders in the wake of the retirement of the department’s first female deputy superintendent. Settle appointed:. Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support...
Virginia Lottery: Players claim $2 billion in prizes from online games
Virginia lottery players have now won more than $2 billion playing games online. The milestone was achieved more than two years after the lottery first introduced online play. Many familiar and headline-grabbing Virginia Lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball are available online. In addition, players can try their hand...
