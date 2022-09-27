ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Columbia Gas: Tips for customers before and after Hurricane Ian

Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia into early next week. “The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why we are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall

The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Ken Plum: Closer look at higher education in Virginia

My advice to young people has always been to go to any college you want as long as it is in Virginia. Whatever the criteria for choosing an institution to pursue higher learning, Virginia colleges and universities can meet the need. For liberal arts, engineering, science, performing arts, big or small, there is a school well-ranked nationally that will meet the criteria. While the community college system is organized statewide, all other institutions are individually planned and administered with a personality all their own. Taking a granddaughter visiting college campuses recently reminded me once again of the diversity and strength of our colleges and universities.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Green Energy#Wind Generation#Environmental Protection#Dominion Energy#The Heartland Institute#Gdb#Acop#The Virginia Wind Project
Augusta Free Press

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers (spoiler alert: none are in Virginia)

Virginia is for lovers, but apparently, grabbing coffee at a corner shop isn’t a top priority for most Virginians. I write this as I’m drinking a pumpkin-flavored cup of coffee with a touch of non-dairy creamer and thinking about brewing a second cup in my home office. Apartmentguide.com...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Battlefields Foundation to create trail to tell stories of African-Americans during Civil War era

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been awarded a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to support the foundation’s “Long Road to Freedom” project. The project will create a Shenandoah Valley trail and initiative to tell the story of African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War era and during the long journey from Civil War to civil rights.
CHARITIES
Augusta Free Press

First female deputy superintendent retiring from state police; new leaders announced

Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle has announced the appointments of three new executive staff leaders in the wake of the retirement of the department’s first female deputy superintendent. Settle appointed:. Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Lottery: Players claim $2 billion in prizes from online games

Virginia lottery players have now won more than $2 billion playing games online. The milestone was achieved more than two years after the lottery first introduced online play. Many familiar and headline-grabbing Virginia Lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball are available online. In addition, players can try their hand...
VIRGINIA STATE

