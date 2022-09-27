Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s legal director, will be honored in October as the 2022 Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Award honoree. The annual event, to be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way. Bissonnette was nominated for his work with stakeholders to improve the public’s right of access to information so the public can hold the government accountable, including a successful legal effort to reverse a 27-year-old precedent from 1993 that shielded the personnel files of government employees, including law enforcement, from public view.

