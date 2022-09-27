With great sadness and love and affection, our family said goodbye to our mother Jean Margaret (Nichols) Fagan on September 27, 2022 after a short illness. By her side were Jean’s eight children Roberta, Greg, Paul, Sheila, Ann, Gina, Brian, and Mark – which list, of course, is not in the actual birth order. And why should it be? Because in life the poor thing couldn’t keep us all straight anyway. Jean waited patiently for all of us to gather in Jamestown from all over the country and the world (Norway) before for setting off on her eternal journey, but once we all had time to laugh and cry, cook, and eat, and eat and eat, Jean left us tidily. How appropriate – this from a woman who dressed as one should to go the supermarket or to her beloved TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Jean left a lot of love but she didn’t leave a huge estate, she was a “bit” of a shopper (said TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods have a lot to answer for, and the family is consulting with a crackerjack team of lawyers to see what options remain to us to recover what we conservatively estimate at totaling just below $1 Billion dollars in useless knick-knacks and tea towels).

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO