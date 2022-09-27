Read full article on original website
Obituary: James Lawton Jr.
James Henry Lawton, Jr 84 of Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully September 27, 2022 he was the husband of Rosa (Miller) Lawton they were married for 57 years. Born in St. Augustine, Fl. on June 27, 1938 he was the son of the late Betty Ann (Lawton) Reid and James Lawton, Sr and stepfather Donald C. Reid. He was born and raised in St. Augustine Fl. but relocated to Newport, RI in 1965 where worked for Safeway Systems for 23 years as a tractor-trailer driver and for NETC Warehouse as a fork lift operator from 1988 – 1993. In 2013, Mr. Lawton received an award for his involvement with “Florida Frontiers “The Civil Rights Foot Soldier in St. Augustine Fl.
Obituary: Jean M. Fagan
With great sadness and love and affection, our family said goodbye to our mother Jean Margaret (Nichols) Fagan on September 27, 2022 after a short illness. By her side were Jean’s eight children Roberta, Greg, Paul, Sheila, Ann, Gina, Brian, and Mark – which list, of course, is not in the actual birth order. And why should it be? Because in life the poor thing couldn’t keep us all straight anyway. Jean waited patiently for all of us to gather in Jamestown from all over the country and the world (Norway) before for setting off on her eternal journey, but once we all had time to laugh and cry, cook, and eat, and eat and eat, Jean left us tidily. How appropriate – this from a woman who dressed as one should to go the supermarket or to her beloved TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Jean left a lot of love but she didn’t leave a huge estate, she was a “bit” of a shopper (said TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods have a lot to answer for, and the family is consulting with a crackerjack team of lawyers to see what options remain to us to recover what we conservatively estimate at totaling just below $1 Billion dollars in useless knick-knacks and tea towels).
Obituary: Kerry Anne Seibert
After a tough and challenging battle with cancer, Kerry Anne (Courtenay) Seibert, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with her husband, best friend and soulmate, Kenny, by her side. Happily married, Kerry and Kenny were together for 38 years. Born on November 10, 1956, in Queens,...
Obituary: Donald F. Jursek
Donald F. Jursek, 65, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Janson) Jursek. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Lark Jursek and Ruth (Jepsen) Frey. Donald leaves his wife Jacqui Jursek of Newport and their sons Alexander Jursek of Newport and Wesley Jursek of Newport, as well as his brother Ted Jursek of Florida, his sisters, Karen Bockstall of Concord, MA and Jeanette Arpin and her husband Phil of California.
Obituary: BTC Edmund S. Perry, USN, (Ret.)
BTC Edmund S. Perry, USN, (Ret.), 92, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Johnston, RI, passed away on September 24, 2022, in the RI Veterans Home. He was the husband of Joyce (Tivey) Perry. Edmund was born in Newport, RI, to the late Antonio and Clara Perry. He grew up in...
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Some cool shows this weekend make the cut on “Six Picks,” our weekly rundown of the best in local music. And this is just the beginning – you can catch great music all over town this time of year. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Guitarist and songwriter...
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
On Saturday, October 15th, the Newport String Quartet will open its signature Newport County Concert Series at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown. The quartet will perform masterworks by Haydn and Ravel, alongside two brilliant 21st century compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank and Evrim Demirel – both of which take inspiration from musical antiquity.
Newport Classical will present two concerts in October
Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents two concerts in October at its home venue at Emmanuel Church. On October 2 at 2:30 pm, Newport Classical hosts the Ivalas Quartet, newly named as the graduate quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School, in a free Community Concert, to be performed without an intermission in the Sanctuary at Emmanuel Church (general admission, registration required).
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island. These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal today announced that the State has awarded six community organizations a total of $3.5 million to add 231 new beds to the statewide homeless shelter capacity. This $3.5 million in funding is the first round of awards from a...
Newport Restoration Foundation, City of Newport select consultant for city’s design guidelines for elevating historic buildings
The Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) and the City of Newport today announced that they have selected Phil Thomason of Thomason and Associates to develop graphics for the City’s Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings. Thomason will produce Appendix A of the guidelines, a set of photos, drawings, and architectural...
Newport Public Education Foundation to honor Drexel Award Recipients, NPS Teacher of the Year during ‘An Evening for Education’￼
The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools. This year’s recipients are:. Friends of Education: David and Carol Bazarsky. Partner in Education: Corrigan Financial.
Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce today announced that they will host three events at Innovate Newport as part of Rhode Island Startup Week, a state-wide themed week organized by RIHub, to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders to connect and collaborate. Executive Director Erin Donovan-Boyle stated, “We are excited...
Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. This Afternoon: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
