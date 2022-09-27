Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Bears and Giants Game Day Preview
Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) Streaming:fubo TV. The Betting Window.
Centre Daily
Eagles “Dressing Up” Their Look for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni never met a stone he didn’t try to overturn. The Eagles coach is always looking for an edge. He watched 'Hard Knocks' when the Eagles played the Lions. He watched all of Kevin O’Connell’s press conferences when they played the Vikings. He...
Centre Daily
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in...
Centre Daily
Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday, Oct. 3. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Does Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Already Have the Answers To Stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. 258 days ago, Mike Caldwell was in a similar position to the one he is now. Last January, the current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator was coaching a Florida NFL team's defense, preparing for its biggest game of the season, a high-stakes bout with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason
Some may call the Guardians brand of baseball old-school, others may call it disgusting, but I call it the perfect style of baseball for the postseason. There's no denying that the Guardians have approached the game a little differently than other teams this season. They were self-aware and realized they wouldn't be the hardest-hitting team but they could still make up for it in other ways. For example, base running, stealing, and defense.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Centre Daily
Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Upcoming Make or Break Year
Watching Darius Bazley last season felt like riding a rollercoaster due to the nature of his up-and-down play. One second he’s making an aggressive drive and finish. Next thing you know, he’s dancing with the ball into oblivion. This led to the Thunder looking in a different direction at the four-spot early on.
