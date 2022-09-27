Read full article on original website
Related
F1 live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than a tenth of a second off pole.Verstappen,...
What is DRS in Formula 1, what does it mean and how does it work?
If you’ve become a fan of Formula 1 in recent years, you will probably be familiar with the term ‘DRS’ - the system which effectively allows for more overtaking. Following its introduction in 2011, DRS has become a vital part of the sport. It stands for Drag Reduction System and is an adjustable part of the rear wing which, when opened, improves speed by 10-12km/h. That doesn’t sound like a lot when cars already travel at around 300km/h, but it can make all the difference on a long straight. Drivers are only allowed to use DRS under certain conditions:...
lastwordonsports.com
The Provisional 2023 F3 Schedule
As we patiently wait for the official 2023 F3 schedule to be released, a provisional calendar has been leaked, which is sure to excite fans. 2023 could see the debut at the infamous and historic Circuit De Monaco on the F3 schedule according to reports. One track that is confirmed for next season is Melbourne. A few months ago the FIA announced that Formula 3 will be racing in Melbourne, Australia from 2023 onwards. With Monaco potentially acting as a substitute for Imola, the season will be ten races long, a one-race extension from the 2022 season.
lastwordonsports.com
Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
Max Verstappen heads to the Singapore Grand Prix with his first chance to clinch the championship in 2022. Formula 1 is back from its latest break this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix, and championship leader Max Verstappen gets his first shot to clinch the Drivers’ Championship. Verstappen is looking for his sixth win in a row, and currently holds a commanding 116-point lead in the championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
IMSA: Petit Le Mans Preview and How to Watch
The checkered flag flies on the 2022 IMSA season this Saturday with the 25th running of Motul Petit Le Mans at the historic Road Atlanta. With Hurricane Ian in the neighborhood and still all to play for in the final DPi championship race before the introduction of the GTP class, the 10 hours should be jam packed with thrills from flag to flag.
lastwordonsports.com
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Seoul Final Prediction – Denis Shapovalov vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Denis Shapovalov takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the 2022 ATP Seoul Open. Both players have been in great shape all week. One is yet to drop a set, while the other scored a fantastic win over top-seeded Casper Ruud. Both are seeking their second ATP Tour titles. Who do you think will clinch it?
lastwordonsports.com
GCW War Ready Japan (10/4/22) – Full Card, Preview, How to Watch
Game Changer Wrestling has been on its latest tour of Japan, and on October 4, it comes to a conclusion with GCW War Ready. As has been the case with the recent Planet Death and Dead on Arrival events, GCW promises to bring together both its stalwart performers and a number of notable fighters across “The Land of the Rising Sun.” This is evident by the matches scheduled for this upcoming card, including two major title defenses. Stateside fans may not be able to attend this event set to take place in Tokyo, though it can be watched in full courtesy of FITE. Without any further delay, here’s a closer look at the card to ensure GCW leaves Japan with a bang.
Comments / 0