Read full article on original website
Related
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
wesb.com
Santa Claus Lane Parade in Olean
OLEAN – Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, Right down Santa Claus Lane !!!. The Santa Claus Lane Parade is always the highlight of the holiday season, attracting loads of people of all ages to downtown Olean. The parade will be held on Friday, November 25, in downtown Olean, with a new start time of 6:30 p.m. The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit, or display historical/public vehicles in the parade.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
erienewsnow.com
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
wnynewsnow.com
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY
Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County acquires nearly 57 acres from ECC for new Bills stadium
ECC is transferring just under 57 acres of land near Abbott Road, which previously had the college’s athletic fields, to Erie County in order to make way for the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium. After that, the land, 56.9 acres to be exact, will go to New...
'Abundance of caution' observed in marathon demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
It’s been two weeks since the first swing of the demolition crane at the Great Northern grain elevator began to the cheers of some and the jeers of preservationists in Buffalo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
wesb.com
Olean Hospital Cath Lab Downtime/Upgrades
Olean, Ny – The interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory, typically referred to as the “cath lab”, at Olean General Hospital (OGH) will be undergoing some updates that will start next week. The cath lab is a procedural room where physicians use a catheter to conduct diagnostic tests and...
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
wnynewsnow.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Comments / 0