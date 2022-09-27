ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
CAPTIVA, FL
NBC Connecticut

Red Cross Volunteers From CT Touch Down in Florida

It was a two day drive for American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut. On Saturday afternoon, they arrived at a staging area in Orlando, Florida with the aim of making sure victims from Hurricane Ian get needed food and water. “I’m looking forward to serving food daily. This is why...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Connecticut

Sanibel Causeway Heavily Damaged After Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida

The causeway that connects Sanibel Island to the mainland in southwest Florida suffered heavy damage from the impacts from the devastating landfall of Hurricane Ian. Video footage Thursday showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed with other sections of the roadway heavily damaged. "Sanibel is destruction," Florida Gov. Ron...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy