Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
NBC Connecticut
Red Cross Volunteers From CT Touch Down in Florida
It was a two day drive for American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut. On Saturday afternoon, they arrived at a staging area in Orlando, Florida with the aim of making sure victims from Hurricane Ian get needed food and water. “I’m looking forward to serving food daily. This is why...
NBC Connecticut
Sanibel Causeway Heavily Damaged After Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida
The causeway that connects Sanibel Island to the mainland in southwest Florida suffered heavy damage from the impacts from the devastating landfall of Hurricane Ian. Video footage Thursday showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed with other sections of the roadway heavily damaged. "Sanibel is destruction," Florida Gov. Ron...
NBC Connecticut
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Sunken Gardens Flamingos Ride Out Storm With ‘Hurricane Party in the Bathroom'
As Hurricane Ian battered the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, inside St. Petersburg's oldest living museum, about a dozen flamingos huddled into a bathroom to ride out the harsh winds of Category 4 storm. Staffers at the Sunken Gardens tweeted an image of the pink birds gathered for a...
Comments / 0