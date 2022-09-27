EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won 22 straight games at Autzen Stadium. They have not dropped a game this season after the opener against Georgia. Stanford (1-3, 0-3) hasn’t won since its opener against Colgate. It was the Cardinal’s third straight game against an opponent in the AP Top 25. They also fell to USC and Washington. Nix completed 16 of 29 passes for 161 yards and led Oregon with a career-best 141 yards rushing on six carries. Oregon had 351 yards on the ground compared to Stanford’s 127.

