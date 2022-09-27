Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
2 men critically injured in Rhawnhurst double shooting
Police say two men were critically injured after a double shooting in Rhawnhurst Saturday morning.
fox29.com
Officials: Arrest made in connection with June car accident that killed Philadelphia police officer
SOMERTON - Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a June car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer. According to officials, 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov, from Philadelphia’s Bustleton section, was arrested September 30th, at Philadelphia AID headquarters. The deadly accident occurred June...
fox29.com
Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has unexpectedly taken a turn thanks to the action of medics. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old...
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
fox29.com
Officials: Man critically wounded in apparent road rage shooting in Wissahickon
WISSAHICKON - An apparent road rage situation led to the shooting of a 37-year-old man in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section. According to officials, 5th District officers were called to an alleyway near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue, just off the 300 block of Hermit Street Saturday night, around 9:30, on a report of gunshots.
14-year-old, 16-year-old wounded in Kingsessing shooting; suspect seen in surveillance video
Police are searching for the gunman caught on video shooting two teenagers in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
Carjacker Who Victimized Mom, Daughter In Philadelphia Faces Federal Charges (VIDEO)
A 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for carjacking a mother and daughter last month, authorities announced. Amir Harvey held a black handgun at the woman and her teenage daughter as they were getting ready to go to school on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 615 a.m. on Sept. 19, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.
Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer
Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
fox29.com
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
fox29.com
Boy, 14, charged for shooting at SEPTA train at Tioga station, transit police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station in Tioga, according to SEPTA Transit Police. SEPTA Transit Police say the shooting happened on Sunday night around 10:35 p.m. According to officials, after a short fight on a Market-Frankford Line...
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
phillyvoice.com
ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary
Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
phl17.com
2 teens are wanted for physically assaulting a woman, robbing her in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022. The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown...
phl17.com
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
fox29.com
Save Our Streets: Music of Peace
With so much violent music available today, Zero Homicides Now has decided to use their talent to flip the script. FOX 29 sat down with the creators to talk about what can be done to fight gun violence across Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
