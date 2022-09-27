ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Officials: Arrest made in connection with June car accident that killed Philadelphia police officer

SOMERTON - Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a June car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer. According to officials, 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov, from Philadelphia’s Bustleton section, was arrested September 30th, at Philadelphia AID headquarters. The deadly accident occurred June...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Save Our Streets: Music of Peace

With so much violent music available today, Zero Homicides Now has decided to use their talent to flip the script. FOX 29 sat down with the creators to talk about what can be done to fight gun violence across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

