FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Augusta Free Press
Back to the drawing board for Virginia Tech after 41-10 loss at North Carolina
The Virginia Tech football team led 3-0 at North Carolina on Saturday in their first ACC road game of the season, and it was all downhill from there. The Hokies would score just seven points the rest of the way on a team with a horrid defense, losing 41-10 in Chapel Hill.
Augusta Free Press
Fifth-ranked Clemson wins heavyweight ACC battle, knocking off #10 NC State, 30-20
The ACC’s College Football Playoff hopes now rest on #5 Clemson, which got three TDs from QB DJ Uiagalelei, two on the ground, to outlast #10 NC State, 30-20, on Saturday night in Death Valley. Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73...
Augusta Free Press
Another big day from Drake Maye lifts North Carolina to easy 41-10 win over Virginia Tech
Drake Maye only passed for three touchdowns. But he did run for two more, and North Carolina bounced back from an ugly loss to Notre Dame last week with a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. The Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) scored first, on a 34-yard...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Football Notebook: Hokies preparing for wet, wild game at UNC
The forecast for the next two days has Chapel Hill getting in the range of four inches of rain, though at this writing the rain should be tapering off by mid-afternoon, which is good news for college football fans. Virginia Tech and North Carolina are scheduled to kick off at...
Augusta Free Press
Podcast: UVA set to face Duke with improved D, offense still in need of major work
“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes Chris Graham to pepper the host with questions about UVA’s ACC road opener on Saturday at Duke. Jerry likes what the ‘Hoos have been doing on defense, but the big question is, can Tony Elliott get the offense to produce enough to get Virginia back into the ACC Coastal Division race?
Augusta Free Press
Company to establish first 100 percent recycled titanium metal powder facility in Virginia
IperionX Limited will invest $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The facility will be the first in the United States to 100 percent recycle titanium metal powder. The Halifax facility will create 108 new jobs in a phased development. IperionX, a critical minerals...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: ATV driver dead after collision with vehicle
Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle vs, ATV crash on Wednesday in Henry County that resulted in a fatality. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive traveling north on Spencer Preston Road and was struck by a Ford F-350 which was also traveling north on Spencer Preston Road.
