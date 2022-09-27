Teens killed in crash identified

GLASTONBURY — Police and school officials have identified the two teens who were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and the sport-utility vehicle on Hebron Avenue on Sunday.

Glastonbury police on Monday identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in the crash as Gordon Southby of Glastonbury, a senior at the local high school.

The 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV was Andra Spencer, a student at the Bacon Academy in Colchester, according the Colchester Superintendent Thomas Y. McDowell.