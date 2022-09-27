ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Teens killed in crash identified

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

GLASTONBURY — Police and school officials have identified the two teens who were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and the sport-utility vehicle on Hebron Avenue on Sunday.

Glastonbury police on Monday identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in the crash as Gordon Southby of Glastonbury, a senior at the local high school.

The 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV was Andra Spencer, a student at the Bacon Academy in Colchester, according the Colchester Superintendent Thomas Y. McDowell.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glastonbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Hebron, CT
Colchester, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Colchester, CT
Colchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Bacon Academy
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting Under Investigation in Hartford

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to Winter Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
322
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy