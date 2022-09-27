ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Journal Inquirer

Murphy, Blumenthal backing bill to ban guns near election sites

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is introducing legislation on Wednesday that would make it illegal to possess a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election sites as instances of intimidation against voters and poll workers grow. The proposal by Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and six other Democratic senators seeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS

