Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Suggests He Might Have Fed a Neighbor Human Meat
If you consume any true crime content, you'll inevitably hear the phrase, "They were quiet and kept to themselves." That was mostly true of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose many acts of brutality are being told in the fictionalized Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. By far his...
Fans Think Jeffrey Dahmer Made a Cameo in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ever since the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer has been back on our pop culture radar. The 10-episode biopic chronicles his cryptic life from beginning to end, and honestly, it's hard not to have Jeffrey Dahmer on the brain after watching (especially when trying to sleep). But are we all getting a little too Dahmer obsessed?
A Forensic Psychologist on Jeffrey Dahmer: "He's Empty Inside and This Is His Way to Feed His Emptiness" (EXCLUSIVE)
On a warm summer evening in July 1991, members of the Milwaukee Police Department spent a night removing boxes of evidence from unit 213 in the Oxford Apartments. They were originally called to this residence when a shirtless man with one handcuffed wrist approached police on the street, claiming the individual living there just tried to murder him. What authorities would eventually discover was something out of a horror movie.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family
Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
A Husband's Affair Turned Deadly — 'Dateline' Investigates the Murder of Stacy Feldman
Stacy Feldman always wanted to have a family. Perhaps being the middle child sandwiched between two sisters made her want to give her own kids a happy childhood. Her sister Susan told Dateline NBC that Stacy was the "life of the party ... giving, loving, and fun," which are wonderful qualities to have in a parent. After helping Susan with her own daughter for a few months, it was clear Stacy was ready to meet the perfect partner and start her dream family.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Just Filed for Divorce — Details
Anyone who’s familiar with the world of politics most likely recognizes Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s name. She is a politician, businesswoman, and representative for Georgia’s 14th Congregational district. She’s been in that position since 2021, representing the views of Republicans on the far right. Article continues below...
From Foster Parents to Family Friends, Marilyn Monroe Had Several Guardians Growing Up
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe (real name Norma Jeane Mortenson) is the focus of Netflix’s new biopic Blonde. The Andrew Dominik–directed film dives deep into Marilyn’s personal life and touches on her childhood and alleged “daddy issues.”. Article continues below advertisement. Until recently, the identity of Marilyn...
This Crime Scene Analyst Takes Center Stage in the 'CSI: Las Vegas' Reboot
Procedural crime dramas come and go, but CSI is forever. Last year, the series was rebooted after a years-long hiatus. The premiere of CSI: Vegas saw the return of OG series leads William Petersen and Jorja Fox — who reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. Article...
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
