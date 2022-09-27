ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Fans Think Jeffrey Dahmer Made a Cameo in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Ever since the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer has been back on our pop culture radar. The 10-episode biopic chronicles his cryptic life from beginning to end, and honestly, it's hard not to have Jeffrey Dahmer on the brain after watching (especially when trying to sleep). But are we all getting a little too Dahmer obsessed?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

A Forensic Psychologist on Jeffrey Dahmer: "He's Empty Inside and This Is His Way to Feed His Emptiness" (EXCLUSIVE)

On a warm summer evening in July 1991, members of the Milwaukee Police Department spent a night removing boxes of evidence from unit 213 in the Oxford Apartments. They were originally called to this residence when a shirtless man with one handcuffed wrist approached police on the street, claiming the individual living there just tried to murder him. What authorities would eventually discover was something out of a horror movie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Distractify

Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Husband's Affair Turned Deadly — 'Dateline' Investigates the Murder of Stacy Feldman

Stacy Feldman always wanted to have a family. Perhaps being the middle child sandwiched between two sisters made her want to give her own kids a happy childhood. Her sister Susan told Dateline NBC that Stacy was the "life of the party ... giving, loving, and fun," which are wonderful qualities to have in a parent. After helping Susan with her own daughter for a few months, it was clear Stacy was ready to meet the perfect partner and start her dream family.
STERLING, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Distractify

Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy