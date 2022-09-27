If quarterbacks are so often the headline-makers in the NFL, the players who garner 90 per cent of the sport’s coverage and can be relied on to move the needle, then today’s clash between the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-2) should provide a refreshing change.The first game of the 2022 International Series, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, sees two teams who may lack a superstar QB but have plenty of top-tier talent across the board, ready to wow the London crowd.That’s no knock on either the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins - who is probably somewhat under-appreciated...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO