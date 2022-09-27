ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PSO crews head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUp6O_0iC4nZqK00

TULSA, Okla. — Crews from Tulsa are headed south to help, as Hurricane Ian, a category 3 storm, makes its way to Florida.

Close to 30 employees and contractors with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) rolled out of Tulsa Monday afternoon. They will be setting up in Orlando and go wherever they can help.

When combined with McAlester and Lawton, that’s about 150 PSO crews in the first wave of mutual assistance to aid Tampa Electric and Duke Energy.

PSO’s Wayne Green said mutual assistance is an essential element in maintaining the national electric grid, and lines and poles are facing massive damage.

“We’re sending folks who are experts in reattaching lines, putting in poles, rebuilding a damaged grid,” said Green. “From there, we’ll see what they need.”

Greene said that Oklahoma has needed help, other utility companies come to help us, so PSO crews are willing to go help others when it’s needed.

Nearly 100 OG&E crew members left Shawnee, Okla. Monday to assist with Hurricane Ian.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
MIAMI, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wayne, OK
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Orlando, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Shawnee, OK
City
Orlando, FL
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Lawton, OK
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
KRMG

Dancing Skeleton Meadery opens tasting room

SAPULPA, Okla. — You can try one of the oldest alcohol beverages, mead, in Sapulpa. Honey wine, or mead, is made from fermented honey. The Dancing Skeleton Meadery has been making mead since 2019 and opened a tasting room in September. Owner Alex Long says it’s a growing industry....
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Loved ones honor fallen firefighters

TULSA, Okla. — Fire truck sirens rang across the city of Tulsa in honor of the fallen firefighters from the past year. Inside the Tulsa Firefighters Museum on 8th Street, a bell dinged for each firefighter lost. Loved ones gathered and a rose is given to a member of...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Green
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma

After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
KRMG

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Ian: Pregnant Florida woman drives through hurricane to give birth

MELBOURNE, Fla. — She is beautiful and glorious, and her mother braved difficult odds. A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and possible flooding to deliver her baby girl after she went into labor while Hurricane Ian moved menacingly close to her area. Hanna-Kay Williams, 22, of Melbourne, gave...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pso#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Tampa Electric#Duke Energy
KRMG

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

SpaceX repositions Starlink satellites over Florida to help provide internet following Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to help get internet to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference held Saturday, DeSantis announced that Musk and SpaceX were donating 120 large satellite units with a 13-mile service radius and could support over 1,000 internet users simultaneously, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy