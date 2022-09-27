ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized

A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
College Football HQ

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
