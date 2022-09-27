Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized
A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Yardbarker
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
'Hell Yeah!' Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here's Why
"Hell, yeah!'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded this week when asked about the latest "zag,'' a rare noon start at home when Washington visits AT&T Stadium on Sunday. "Everybody loves a noon kickoff.''
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Even before he was carried off the field, some asked whether Dolphins QB Tagovailoa should've been playing so soon after prior hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field during Thursday’s game after being slammed to the ground and suffering what the team said was neck and head injuries, but the injury and scene sparked shock and outrage online, as well as questions as to whether he should have been playing at all.
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, Boston Scott miss 2nd straight practice; Running backs banged up
PHILADELPHIA – Listening to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the background as the Eagles kickoff team was preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ return team, cornerback Darius Slay was working with cornerback James Bradberry and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The three were working on their read steps...
NBC Sports
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
