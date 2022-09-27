Read full article on original website
WNYT
Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh...
WNYT
Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation “referendums” received approval, the Kremlin’s spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged. Four regions of Ukraine —...
WNYT
Brazil election: A clash of titans as Bolsonaro faces Lula
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s presidential election Sunday is being contested by 11 candidates but only two stand a chance of reaching a runoff: former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Both are political titans, and eight of 10 Brazilians will vote...
At least 129 dead after riot at Indonesia football match
At least 129 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed poluce firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
A look at some of the world’s major crowd disasters
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2. Panic and a rush for the exit left over 100 people dead, most of whom were trampled, police said Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the major crowd disasters in recent decades:
WNYT
Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country’s carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday. Wee said the move will bolster...
WNYT
Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall
FILE - Medical staff prepare syringes with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2022. Germany's health minister warned Friday Sept. 30, 2022 that the country seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases going into the fall and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber]
WNYT
US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the...
WNYT
Lebanon’s dwindling rain leaves farmers struggling for water
HARF BEIT HASNA, Lebanon (AP) — Farmers in a small town perched on a northern Lebanese mountain have long refused to accept defeat even as the government abandoned them to a life off the grid. Harf Beit Hasna receives almost no basic services. No water or sewage system, no...
WNYT
AP News Summary at 10:14 p.m. EDT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least four people in Florida were confirmed dead on the state’s eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
