ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries

The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NFL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury

Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
NBC Sports

NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers

Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out. The Dolphins received lots of criticism for doing that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration

If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports

Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4

Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers

After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Buccaneers#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Pointsbet#Nfc#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
NBC Sports

Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan

Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal.
NFL
NBC Sports

Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common

Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
NFL
NBC Sports

DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Google
NBC Sports

Wilson believes 49ers' struggles aren't all on Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA — In the wake of the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, there has been a lot of scrutiny towards Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jeff Wilson Jr. doesn’t believe the quarterback deserves all of it. Wilson Jr. knows that with all of the glory...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Patriots rule Mac Jones out

Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday. The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy