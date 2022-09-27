Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
WNYT
Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
WNYT
Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
WNYT
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of...
WNYT
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted...
WNYT
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Authorities say 47 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida, raising global death toll from Hurricane Ian to 54
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 47 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida, raising global death toll from Hurricane Ian to 54. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Residents leave Florida’s Pine Island, Hurricane Ian’s ruin
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and other volunteers with a group that helps rescue people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who rode out Hurricane Ian only to find themselves stranded in a landscape of flooded homes without water or electricity.
WNYT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
WNYT
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors convicted a St. Louis man of murder Friday in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated less than two hours before finding Richard Darren Emery, 50, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WNYT
New York is sending aid to Florida
The New York Army National Guard is heading to Florida to assist with the hurricane response. Gov. Hochul sent them to assist with those impacted. Two helicopters along with 11 soldiers will assist Florida’s National Guard. The aircraft is set to arrive in Jacksonville this morning. The CH-47 F...
WNYT
Vermont state trooper headed to trial for allegedly punching suspect
A Vermont state trooper accused of punching a handcuffed suspect in the head will now be going to trial. The Bennington Banner reports State Trooper Robert Zink will go to trial on an assault charge on November 1. Zink is accused of punching a suspect, who police say resisted arrest,...
WNYT
Hochul: All new cars purchased in New York state must be electric by 2035
All new cars purchased in New York will need to be zero-emission models beginning in 2035. Gov. Hochul announced a series of new electric vehicle initiatives for the state. To reach this target, she says that 35% of new cars will need to be zero-emission by 2026 and 68% by 2030.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
$50k awarded to New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS – A big boost is on the way for the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs. It’s getting $50,000 from Saratoga County. The money comes from the county non-profit COVID Relief Fund Grant Program. The program funded more than 170 organizations across the county.
WNYT
Overtime threshold for farmers one step closer to 40 hours
The New York State Department of Labor Commissioners accepted the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current overtime threshold from 60 hours per week to 40. In a statement, the New York Farm Bureau responded:. “This is a difficult day for all those who care about...
WNYT
Limo task force releases recommendations after 2018 Schoharie limo crash
ALBANY – New York State’s Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force released its recommendations to the public on Friday afternoon. The state Legislature established the 11-member task force to recommend improvements to an industry fraught with safety and enforcement issues. Many of those issues were exposed following the 2018 crash of a stretch limo in Schoharie County that killed 20 people.
WNYT
Humana Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Disaster Recovery in the Wake of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona
The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is donating $1 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Humana has also taken steps to aid communities in each storm’s path, including opening access to a crisis hotline with free counseling available.
Comments / 0