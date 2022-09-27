ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

WNYT

New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WNYT

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
RENO, NV
WNYT

US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
HAWAII STATE
WNYT

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WNYT

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNYT

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
SANIBEL, FL
WNYT

Residents leave Florida’s Pine Island, Hurricane Ian’s ruin

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and other volunteers with a group that helps rescue people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who rode out Hurricane Ian only to find themselves stranded in a landscape of flooded homes without water or electricity.
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors convicted a St. Louis man of murder Friday in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated less than two hours before finding Richard Darren Emery, 50, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WNYT

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

New York is sending aid to Florida

The New York Army National Guard is heading to Florida to assist with the hurricane response. Gov. Hochul sent them to assist with those impacted. Two helicopters along with 11 soldiers will assist Florida’s National Guard. The aircraft is set to arrive in Jacksonville this morning. The CH-47 F...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Overtime threshold for farmers one step closer to 40 hours

The New York State Department of Labor Commissioners accepted the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current overtime threshold from 60 hours per week to 40. In a statement, the New York Farm Bureau responded:. “This is a difficult day for all those who care about...
AGRICULTURE
WNYT

Limo task force releases recommendations after 2018 Schoharie limo crash

ALBANY – New York State’s Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force released its recommendations to the public on Friday afternoon. The state Legislature established the 11-member task force to recommend improvements to an industry fraught with safety and enforcement issues. Many of those issues were exposed following the 2018 crash of a stretch limo in Schoharie County that killed 20 people.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Humana Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Disaster Recovery in the Wake of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is donating $1 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Humana has also taken steps to aid communities in each storm’s path, including opening access to a crisis hotline with free counseling available.
FLORIDA STATE

