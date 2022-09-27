ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

Wendy's Giant of the Week: Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. Jenkins rushed for 267 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one for 75 yards in the Bobcats come from behind victory over Opelik. An impressive performance from Theodore’s Brayden...
THEODORE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Gladys Knight
WPMI

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a Chickasaw High School student passed out in a classroom after police say a student witnessed the 16-year-old take a pill. Police investigated the incident as a possible fentanyl overdose. The school went into lockdown as drug detection dogs swept the school out...
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: MPD seeking suspect in M&M Food Mart homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a wanted murder suspect. According to MPD, Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has been identified as the suspect involved in the murder of Jamarcus Lewis, 27, at the M&M Food Mart on Saturday, September 24th.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Poetry#Ofsoutheastern
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
CITRONELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
WPMI

Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy