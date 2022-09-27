Read full article on original website
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army assist those devastated by Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our local Red Cross and Salvation Army are sending volunteers and staff to help house and feed Hurricane Ian victims. Cecil Morris is about to go on his 13th deployment to a disaster zone for the Salvation Army to feed people in crisis. "A lot...
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
More assets from US Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile head to Florida
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As search and rescue efforts continue in Florida, the Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center deployed more of it's assets on Thursday. There are now six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircrafts from the ATC in Florida. The USCG has already made dozens of rescues overnight, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. Jenkins rushed for 267 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one for 75 yards in the Bobcats come from behind victory over Opelik. An impressive performance from Theodore’s Brayden...
Archbishop of Mobile Thomas J. Rodi to celebrate Red Mass for those in legal profession
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, Archbishop of Mobile, will celebrate the Red Mass to honor and pray for all members of the legal profession: 12:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 2 S. Claiborne St., Mobile. The Mass is organized by...
Major fire at vacant Government Blvd. church draws heavy response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the MFRD, a major fire broke out at a vacant church on Government Blvd. Saturday night. Officials say heavy flames were spotted coming from the second floor of the abandoned City of Grace Church on Government Blvd at approximately 8:01p.m. At this time...
Orange Beach Schools combat flu outbreak, local doctors encourage community prevention
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System continues to combat a flu outbreak, and a large portion of the system's student population is still absent. Orange Beach Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said roughly 21% of the system's student population is out sick, one day after they reported 25% were absent.
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a Chickasaw High School student passed out in a classroom after police say a student witnessed the 16-year-old take a pill. Police investigated the incident as a possible fentanyl overdose. The school went into lockdown as drug detection dogs swept the school out...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: MPD seeking suspect in M&M Food Mart homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a wanted murder suspect. According to MPD, Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has been identified as the suspect involved in the murder of Jamarcus Lewis, 27, at the M&M Food Mart on Saturday, September 24th.
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mobile Police seek to ID burglary, motorcycle theft suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers responded to 1941 Schillinger Road South, MPH Auto Sales, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had kicked in the door to the business. The...
Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
