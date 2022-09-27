ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PSO crews head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9Yda_0iC4hsCl00

TULSA, Okla. — Crews from Tulsa are headed south to help, as Hurricane Ian, a category 3 storm, makes its way to Florida.

Close to 30 employees and contractors with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) rolled out of Tulsa Monday afternoon. They will be setting up in Orlando and go wherever they can help.

When combined with McAlester and Lawton, that’s about 150 PSO crews in the first wave of mutual assistance to aid Tampa Electric and Duke Energy.

PSO’s Wayne Green said mutual assistance is an essential element in maintaining the national electric grid, and lines and poles are facing massive damage.

“We’re sending folks who are experts in reattaching lines, putting in poles, rebuilding a damaged grid,” said Green. “From there, we’ll see what they need.”

Greene said that Oklahoma has needed help, other utility companies come to help us, so PSO crews are willing to go help others when it’s needed.

Nearly 100 OG&E crew members left Shawnee, Okla. Monday to assist with Hurricane Ian.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dancing Skeleton Meadery opens tasting room

SAPULPA, Okla. — You can try one of the oldest alcohol beverages, mead, in Sapulpa. Honey wine, or mead, is made from fermented honey. The Dancing Skeleton Meadery has been making mead since 2019 and opened a tasting room in September. Owner Alex Long says it’s a growing industry....
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wayne, OK
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Orlando, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Shawnee, OK
City
Orlando, FL
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Lawton, OK
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Loved ones honor fallen firefighters

TULSA, Okla. — Fire truck sirens rang across the city of Tulsa in honor of the fallen firefighters from the past year. Inside the Tulsa Firefighters Museum on 8th Street, a bell dinged for each firefighter lost. Loved ones gathered and a rose is given to a member of...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Green
KFOR

Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma

After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pso#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Tampa Electric#Duke Energy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy