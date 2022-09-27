Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Running Back Released
NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers. They’re about to find out for sure. The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC...
Tri-City Herald
Big Plays a Big Part of Defense’s Struggles
NASHVILLE – 'X' marks the trouble spot for the Tennessee Titans defense. Explosive plays – gains of 20 yards or more – have been a consistent problem through the first weeks of the season. Players and coaches typically shorten that to “X plays” when discussing them, which they have done often in recent days.
Tri-City Herald
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA
Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Quick Fix is Pat Freiermuth
PITTSBURGH -- Often, it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are limiting themselves by choosing to throw only to certain parts of the field. It makes their passing game predictable and easy to defend. Meanwhile, an easy fix is in-house. A young tight end that can stress the middle of defenses is already on the roster.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Tri-City Herald
OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been ‘Best Version of Himself’ Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris
The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board. While the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday. "This could very possibly be the...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Tri-City Herald
Miles Sanders a Full Participant; Trey Sermon Could Make Eagles Debut
PHILADELPHIA – Trey Sermon sat in his locker on Thursday afternoon thoroughly engrossed in his iPad. There was no sign of Boston Scott. Minutes later, when the Eagles spilled onto the practice field, there was still no sign of Scott. The running back turned up on the injury for...
Comments / 0