NFL

Tri-City Herald

‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
ATLANTA, GA
College Football HQ

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White

PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Rookie Running Back Released

NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers. They’re about to find out for sure. The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Big Plays a Big Part of Defense’s Struggles

NASHVILLE – 'X' marks the trouble spot for the Tennessee Titans defense. Explosive plays – gains of 20 yards or more – have been a consistent problem through the first weeks of the season. Players and coaches typically shorten that to “X plays” when discussing them, which they have done often in recent days.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA

Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Quick Fix is Pat Freiermuth

PITTSBURGH -- Often, it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are limiting themselves by choosing to throw only to certain parts of the field. It makes their passing game predictable and easy to defend. Meanwhile, an easy fix is in-house. A young tight end that can stress the middle of defenses is already on the roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries

The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
DETROIT, MI

