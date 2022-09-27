ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

What Will Zach Plesac’s Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?

Zach Plesac made his first start back with the Guardians after being out almost a month with an injured hand he received after punching the mound after giving up a home run. He pitched 3.2 innings while giving up seven hits, four runs (one earned), one walk, and one strikeout. Not a fantastic stat line, but I guess it could be worse too. He struggled all night with locating the strike zone which eventually caused his pitch count to skyrocket early on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin

The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mariners#Quickest Clinch#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays
Tri-City Herald

Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to $30 Million Deal for 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter. Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees...
MLB
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

ATLANTA - The Mets dropped their series opener against the Braves at Truist Park by a score of 5-2 on Friday, which became out of reach once starter Jacob deGrom didn't come back out for the seventh inning. DeGrom had thrown just 86 pitches across six innings, while striking out...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy