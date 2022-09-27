Zach Plesac made his first start back with the Guardians after being out almost a month with an injured hand he received after punching the mound after giving up a home run. He pitched 3.2 innings while giving up seven hits, four runs (one earned), one walk, and one strikeout. Not a fantastic stat line, but I guess it could be worse too. He struggled all night with locating the strike zone which eventually caused his pitch count to skyrocket early on.

