Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Tri-City Herald
Max Scherzer Shaky, New York Mets’ Offense Silent in 2nd Straight Loss to Braves
ATLANTA - After dropping the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, the Mets did not fare much better against the Braves the following night, losing 4-2. Now they find themselves in second place, a game back of Atlanta with one game left in the series, and four left to play in the regular season overall.
Tri-City Herald
What Will Zach Plesac’s Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?
Zach Plesac made his first start back with the Guardians after being out almost a month with an injured hand he received after punching the mound after giving up a home run. He pitched 3.2 innings while giving up seven hits, four runs (one earned), one walk, and one strikeout. Not a fantastic stat line, but I guess it could be worse too. He struggled all night with locating the strike zone which eventually caused his pitch count to skyrocket early on.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
‘Something we’ll never forget’: Reactions from clubhouse after M’s clinch playoff spot
The champagne flew, and the music blared. The vibes were certainly, unquestionably, undeniably, good. Cal Raleigh etched his name into Seattle baseball history forever, launching a pinch-hit, two-out homer to walk off Friday’s series opener with Oakland. It sent Seattle to the postseason for the first time since 2001,...
Tri-City Herald
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
SEATTLE — The night before they set out to make history, the Mariners general manager, his top lieutenant and the team’s manager sat inside an office. Their team had not played well lately, and yet, all of one win stood between them and the franchise’s first postseason berth in more than two decades.
Tri-City Herald
Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to $30 Million Deal for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter. Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees...
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle
ATLANTA - The Mets dropped their series opener against the Braves at Truist Park by a score of 5-2 on Friday, which became out of reach once starter Jacob deGrom didn't come back out for the seventh inning. DeGrom had thrown just 86 pitches across six innings, while striking out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Boston Celtics’ Addition Of Blake Griffin Makes It Even Tougher For Miami Heat In The East
The Miami Heat yet again lost a great opportunity to sign a player to fill the power forward position. On Friday, six-time All-Star Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics. Griffin, 33, is coming off a mediocre, two-year tenure with the Brooklyn Nets after...
Tri-City Herald
Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Comments / 0