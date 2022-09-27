Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll. He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza. Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6. General public sales start Friday. He made the...
14news.com
Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
14news.com
Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially starts Monday, but Sunday is for the kids!. Every year the Nut Club kicks off the week with the kiddie rides. It’s a chance for families to avoid the long lines and steer clear of the bigger crowds...
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Evansville Half Marathon is now in the books. The 13.1-mile and 5-mile runners were treated to a beautiful morning for a stroll around town on Saturday. More than 1,000 runners showed up between the two races, along with roughly 500 volunteers. Runners crossed the...
14news.com
Hufnagel runs his way into USI Cross Country record books
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
14news.com
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
14news.com
Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Symphony filled Smothers Park with live music on Thursday evening. Music lovers were invited to walk along the riverfront and listen to a variety of popular and classical music performed by an orchestra. This is the third year the Owensboro Symphony has played among the general public, which was inspired by the need to bring music to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
14news.com
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School takes on the Sunrise School Spirit challenge Friday. The Knights are no strangers to the competition. They joined us back in 2015 for our first season. They collected 23,802 pounds of food. We stopped by the school and talked to some students leading...
14news.com
Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re looking to get a little crafty this weekend, there’s an event happening in Henderson County. The 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off tomorrow at Audubon State Park. The park will be full of more than 100 craft and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Friends of Mental Health hosts drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends of Mental Health is hosting a drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser at Eastland Mall on Saturday. According to a press release, that fundraiser is set for Oct. 1 from noon to 2:00 p.m. They say the fundraiser is to raise money for mental health and addiction.
14news.com
EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Saturday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
14news.com
Sunny and pleasant through the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday offered up a repeat performance for some great fall weather this week. Afternoon temps recovered from the morning’s mid 40s into the lower 70s. No big changes to the ongoing pattern through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and nice with afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s. The weather is looking good for the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival next week. Dry and mild through next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Breezy and dry conditions will keep an elevated wild fire risk over the region until we receive significant rainfall.
14news.com
Evansville City Council to assist with funding for shared kitchen
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More funding is on the way for a shared kitchen on Evansville’s south side. The Evansville City Council approved a plan this week to match up to $170,000 of fundraising for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen in the works in the Tepe Park neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
14news.com
Audubon State Park hosting 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The community is invited to the 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend. Officials say the park is expected to be filled with more than 100 craft and food vendors. According to a press release, the event is on...
14news.com
Bright Skies & Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer as highs climb to 72-degrees. This afternoon, becoming breezy with northeasterly winds gusting 15-23 miles an hour. Tonight, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-40s. Friday, generous sunshine during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies during the afternoon....
14news.com
St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash on St. Joseph Avenue. They said around 6:25 a.m. Friday that both directions were shut down north of Wittman Dr.
Comments / 0