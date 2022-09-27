Read full article on original website
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
Mumsnet teams up with Chetwood Financial to launch new family-focused financial services
UK digital bank Chetwood Financial has today announced a new partnership with parenting forum Mumsnet, with plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. Since acquiring a full banking licence back in 2018, Chetwood has focused on creating disruptive financial products for underserved segments of the market....
MDOTM Launches Sphere: The AI-Powered Platform for Institutional Investors
MDOTM, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors, launches Sphere: a no-code platform that leverages AI to provide unbiased investment inputs and manage portfolios. MDOTM’s new solution allows investment professionals to easily integrate AI into their investment process to perform data analysis, build market views, and create forward-looking investment portfolios. The new solution – exclusively for institutional investors – was presented following a successful pre-launch phase that involved over 15 financial institutions (including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices) using the platform over the past year to support their investment decisions.
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
TechPassport today announces the onboarding of Tim Richards, CEO at Hoptroff to their supplier advisory board
TechPassport strengthens its supplier advisory board with Tim Richards’ experience of more than 25 years’ international board level experience at blue-chip media organisations. It can be very tedious onboarding a new startup if you work at a bank. It can also be very frustrating as a startup founder...
Manchester’s SoMo strengthens team with four new appointments due to increase in business
Increased business has brought with it a need for multiple new recruits at SoMo | Bridging. The specialist lending firm has added to its growing team with four new appointments including an Underwriter, a Relationship Director, a Relationship Executive and a Valuations Manager. Laurel Livesey joins SoMo as its newest...
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
EXCLUSIVE: “Growing Your MGA, The Tipping Point” – James Elliott, INSTANDA in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Here are more insurtech solutions available than ever before, but if you’ve scaled to the point at which they become useful, how do you choose? James Elliott, MGA Lead at Instanda, offers some timely advice. If you’re an MGA that has been putting off the ‘technology conversation’, then chances...
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil
FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
Currensea secures major investment from two VCs bringing total raised this year to £4.55m
Open banking-powered fintech Currensea has secured £2.4m from leading Venture Capitalists Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital which will be used to accelerate the fintech’s ambitious growth plans. Currensea – the money-saving travel card, which removes the bank fees associated with foreign exchange by linking directly to users’...
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market
CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
EXCLUSIVE: “The Faster Payments Revolution” – Phillip McGriskin, Vitesse PSP in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
As Lloyd’s of London prepares to roll out a new claims settlement platform across its delegated authority business, we talk to the CEO behind the payments company that architected it, Vitesse PSP’s Phillip McGriskin. “Insurance is a very emotional subject. When people need that payout, it’s because something...
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
