David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO