Economy

Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital

Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
MDOTM Launches Sphere: The AI-Powered Platform for Institutional Investors

MDOTM, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors, launches Sphere: a no-code platform that leverages AI to provide unbiased investment inputs and manage portfolios. MDOTM’s new solution allows investment professionals to easily integrate AI into their investment process to perform data analysis, build market views, and create forward-looking investment portfolios. The new solution – exclusively for institutional investors – was presented following a successful pre-launch phase that involved over 15 financial institutions (including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices) using the platform over the past year to support their investment decisions.
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)

David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking

Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth

The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil

FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine

Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market

CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility

Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
