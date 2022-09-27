Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
WNCT
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Running Back Released
NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers. They’re about to find out for sure. The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC...
Tri-City Herald
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage
This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice
It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Comments / 0