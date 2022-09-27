ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUSTO plays Vilar Performing Arts Center Sunday night

Sometimes, you just can’t escape your calling. After 10 years of playing in a band, which had some regional success in South Carolina, SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne walked away from his band, his relationship and his family in an “attempt to run away from playing music,” he said, “but I was quickly rerouted.”
PERFORMING ARTS
