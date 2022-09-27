Read full article on original website
Smino and J. Cole Share New Song “90 Proof”: Listen
Smino and J. Cole have dropped the new song “90 Proof.” It’s the first official single from Smino’s forthcoming album Luv 4 Rent. Take a listen below. Luv 4 Rent, which does not currently have a release date, will be Smino’s third studio album, following 2018’s Noir and 2017’s Blkswn. It’ll also be the St. Louis artist, rapper, writer, and producer’s first project for Motown Records.
Nation of Language Share New Song “From the Hill”: Listen
Nation of Language has shared a new song called “From the Hill.” It’s the trio’s first new music since 2021’s A Way Forward. Check it out below. Of the new song, Nation of Language’s singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ian Devaney said in a statement:
Honey Dijon Details New Album Black Girl Magic
Chicago-born DJ and producer Honey Dijon has detailed her second studio album, Black Girl Magic. The follow-up to 2017’s The Best of Both Worlds arrives November 18 via Classic Music Company. The new LP includes contributions from Eve, Pabllo Vittar, Josh Caffe, Mike Dunn, and many more. Earlier this week, Dijon shared her latest single “Show Me Some Love,” which features Channel Tres and Sadie Walker. Listen to that below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Natural Information”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared a new song from his upcoming album YTILAER. After recently sharing the album’s lead single “Coyotes,” today he’s back with “Natural Information.” Listen to the regular version of the song below, or if you’d rather, settle in for the six-hour YouTube visualizer below.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
No tune, no words, no dancing: why white noise is the music industry’s newest hit
There’s no tune, no lyrics and you can’t dance to it. Don’t let that put you off: white noise is the music industry’s next big thing. Streaming services have seen an explosion of tracks in the last year consisting entirely of hissing, humming, fizzing and other varieties of radio static, as well as recordings of rainfall, ocean waves and crackling bonfires.
Chat Pile Share New Video for “The Mask”: Watch
The Oklahoma City band Chat Pile have shared a video for their song “The Mask.” Directed by Juan Vargas, the video for the song off their new album God’s Country stars Katie Smith, Anastasia Munoz , Claire Carson, and Marcy Delacruz. It’s a visual that includes creepy masks and creepy dolls, befitting a song where someone screams, “Line up the animals/Sirloin stockade.” Watch it below.
Weyes Blood Shares New “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” Video: Watch
Weyes Blood has shared a new video for her single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the opening track from her forthcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Check out the visual, directed by Charlotte Ercoli, below. Weyes Blood previously collaborated with Ercoli on the...
M.I.A. Reveals MATA Album Art, Shares New Song: Listen
M.I.A. has shared the latest single from her forthcoming album MATA. The new song is called “Beep,” and you can give it a listen below. She has also revealed the artwork for her new LP. Scroll down to check it out. “Beep” follows M.I.A.’s recent singles “Popular” (produced...
billy woods Drops New Album Church: Listen
Surprise! The rapper billy woods is back with a new album made with producer Messiah Musik: Church is out now via Backwoodz Studioz. The 12-song LP includes contributions from woods’ Armand Hammer bandmate Elucid, as well as Fat Ray, Akai Solo, and Fielded. Messiah Musik exclusively produced the album, save for “Fever Grass,” which he co-produced with billy woods. Listen to Church below.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announce New Album World Record, Share New Song: Listen
Neil Young & Crazy Horse have announced a new album. It’s called World Record and it arrives November 18 via Reprise. The 11-song LP was produced by Young and Rick Rubin. Today, the group has shared lead single “Love Earth,” which you can listen to below. Young...
Listen to Björk’s New Song “Fossora”
Björk has released Fossora’s title song. The new single, produced by Björk, features Kasimyn. Take a listen below. Björk’s new album, Fossora, is out this Friday, September 30. Before the title song, the musician had released the LP’s “Atopos” (also featuring Kasimyn), “Ovule,” and “Ancestress.”
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Catalogs to Concord Music Group
Phil Collins and Genesis have sold a portion of their music rights to Concord Music Group, Billboard and The Wall Street Journal report. The sale reportedly includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well as a portion of the group’s recorded music income streams and masters. Additionally, Collins’ solo music was also reportedly included in the deal, as well as Mike Rutherford’s output with his band, Mike & the Mechanics. The deal was reportedly valued at over $300 million.
Review: Solange’s Collaboration With the New York City Ballet Is a Treat for the Eyes and Ears
“Solange’s first commission for a ballet company.” Those words, spoken by New York City Ballet chair Diana Taylor Wednesday night, were enough to elicit thunderous applause from an eager audience, the cheers bouncing off gilded walls inside Manhattan’s David H. Koch Theater. She was introducing the world premiere of Solange’s sprawling, jazz-informed composition “Villanelle for Times” to accompany “Play Time,” from choreographer Gianna Reisen. With the thrilling new work, the 23-year-old dance prodigy—once the youngest ever to be commissioned by the NYCB five years ago, for a piece that had her collaborating with the late Virgil Abloh—upheld her reputation for breaking ballet’s rigidity by incorporating contemporary styles.
Weather Alive
While writing Weather Alive, Beth Orton noticed the way the sound of her piano—a used, soot-filled, and possibly haunted instrument she purchased at Camden Market—would fill the house while her kids were at school. “Not to complain,” she recently told The Guardian, “but motherhood is lonely.” Playing for hours, she inhabited these solitary exercises, allowing the songs to become vessels for memories, methods of communicating with distant versions of herself. In “Friday Night,” she recalls formative years spent self-medicating with alcohol and reflects on some friends who never broke the habit. Her parents, who died while she was a teenager, appear in a song called “Lonely.” Near the end of it, she sings the title 12 times in a row in a cracked whisper, until the syllables sound as natural as do-re-mi.
Panda Bear Joins Teebs on New Song “Did It Again”: Listen
Teebs has enlisted Panda Bear for a new song, “Did It Again.” It leads a double-single released today by the Brainfeeder producer, alongside “NES.” Check out both tracks in the playlist below. Teebs, aka Mtendere Mandowa, also made the artwork, which you can see in the...
Watch Rina Sawayama Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Rina Sawayama appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today (September 27), where she covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and performed the title track to her second album, Hold the Girl. Check out both below. Hold the Girl, the follow-up to her 2020 debut Sawayama,...
Post Malone Hospitalized: “I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing”
Post Malone has canceled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston tonight, sharing a note online that said he has been hospitalized and will be unable to perform. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. A representative for Malone offered no additional comment when reached by Pitchfork.
The big picture: Chris Killip captures a Sunday stroll in Skinningrove
This stark image of a family outing has an untamed quality that matches the North Yorkshire coastal village setting. Chris Killip’s 1988 book In Flagrante, his indelible black-and-white record of the fraying of industrial communities in the north-east in that decade, won him a Henri Cartier-Bresson award. It also contained something of an omission. Between 1981 and 1984, Killip worked extensively in the remote North Yorkshire coastal village of Skinningrove, but only four pictures from that body of work made it into his book. There were reasons for this.
