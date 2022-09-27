Read full article on original website
Boacrazed
4d ago
Did you know like over 65% of venomous snake bites an alligator attacks the victims or recipients are inebriated in one way or another whether it be alcohol or drugs… Yet humanity will do their best to hand out hunting licenses and eradicate another species on the planet. Leave the wildlife alone people!
Clifton Cribb
4d ago
I don't know how long this dnr man has been in sc. but I know for a fact that back in the 60's & 70's you never ever hardly saw an alligator but now you see them everywhere. si he doesn't know what he's talking about. I've been on the coast, on the lakes and in the swamps for 70 years and it didn't used to be like this.
Fishing boat blown 8 miles down the coast thanks to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A commercial fishing boat anchored in the ocean near Myrtle Beach broke free and washed ashore on Friday, but no one was aboard, according to city police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest. The incident happened as Hurricane Ian was coming ashore in South Carolina. The...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video) A revived Hurricane Ian is making landfall on South Carolina’s coast....
WYFF4.com
Post Tropical Ian pulls north Saturday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The bands of what was once Hurricane Ian eased out of South Carolina Friday night early Saturday morning. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocking in at 70 mph.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Beached Boat has legendary history
The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina governor update on Hurricane Ian and impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on Hurricane Ian and the impacts on the state Friday. (Watch full news conference above) On Thursday, McMaster urged everyone in the state to get prepared for what, again, became Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state Friday.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
WYFF4.com
McMaster urges South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update Thursday on preparations for Hurricane Ian as the storm takes aim at the coast for a second landfall. McMaster spoke alongside other emergency management officials. You can watch it above. The governor urged everyone in the state to...
WYFF4.com
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
WYFF4.com
Ian to make second landfall along South Carolina coast Friday as Category 1 hurricane
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) Ian is expected to be...
WYFF4.com
Latest on Tropical Storm Ian's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page you will find latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, latest track, radar, spaghetti models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction) Ian was downgraded Thursday to a tropical...
wtoc.com
Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
