ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital

Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
SMALL BUSINESS
ffnews.com

GPP appoints Geoff Towers as CEO

GPP, a vertically integrated, multi-platform and financial services provider, part of Titan Wealth Holdings (“Titan Wealth”), has appointed industry stalwart Geoff Towers as its Chief Executive Officer. Geoff will be responsible for leading GPP as a core part of the group’s growth strategy, and further establishing the group’s position in providing leading technology and wealth management services to clients.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Vickers
ffnews.com

Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments

Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert

As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Institutions#Financial Services#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Codat Welcomes New#Product Advisory Board#U S Bank#American Express#Fintech Acceleration#Digital Product Lead#Smb
ffnews.com

Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.

Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil

FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
ffnews.com

Frank Molla, BPC – An Introduction to BPC and Payments in Kenya

Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to BPC and the payments ecosystem in Kenya. View the full video to learn more about what services BPC offer, and the types of clientele they work with in the African market.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility

Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
CURRENCIES
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine

Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)

David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy