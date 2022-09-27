ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

NH Center for Justice & Equity aims to be NH’s ‘North Star’ for advancing marginalized communities

MANCHESTER, NH – The NH Center for Justice and Equity is a newly formed non-profit that will focus on advancing issues of racial, economic justice and health equity in New Hampshire. The NH Center for Justice & Equity will also seek to foster a greater dialogue among Granite Staters, including those in leadership positions, to find actionable solutions to systemic racism that will better reflect New Hampshire’s realities and values. The organization will officially launch in late September.
ADVOCACY
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: All are welcome here

A Bhutanese man came with his young family from a refugee camp to New Hampshire and eventually became a leader in our state government. A young girl fled with her family from Afghanistan, and years later became a New Hampshire legislator. A student from El Salvador completed her master’s degree in environmental and soil science at UNH with plans to help farmers, while a young man from Bosnia uses his architecture degree from Keene State College to renovate and restore NH schools and universities. Many of our nurses and healthcare workers are foreign-born, and they bring a wealth of expertise, experience and compassionate caring to the Granite State. Immigrant and refugee farmers and entrepreneurs sell fresh produce at farmers markets, open restaurants, and contribute significantly to our economy. Our state is made stronger and more interesting because of the immigrants in our communities.
IMMIGRATION
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
manchesterinklink.com

Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Sununu

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, the re-election bid of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was officially endorsed by the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont (ABC-NH/VT) in a ceremony outside of the currently under construction 409 Elm St. apartment building. “Governor Sununu’s pro-free enterprise and...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Khan
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Sat#Bootcamp#Online Tutoring#Test Score#Concord#Satbootcamp
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Maine residents getting $850 check

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

During the first weekend of October high pressure remains entrenched over northern New England for the foreseeable future. It does erode somewhat today as the remnants of Ian meander south of the area, bringing the chance for a few afternoon showers. Weather Patterns We’re Watching. Forecast for the White...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy