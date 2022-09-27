Read full article on original website
Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'
Former President Donald Trump criticized the airline industry at a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Michigan.
KOMU
GOP states, including Missouri, sue Biden admin over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They're accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. In the lawsuit, the states are asking a federal court in Missouri for an immediate...
KOMU
Biden hosts first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington
President Joe Biden is hosting the first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit this week, a multi-day event in Washington focused on cooperation with the United States' countries in the Pacific region. Biden's effort to strengthen ties with the nations by having the summit comes amid the US' increased focus on...
KOMU
President Truman statue unveiled at U.S. Capitol Rotunda
WASHINGTON D.C. − A new bronze statue of President Harry S. Truman was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol building Thursday afternoon. The Truman Library Institute held the unveiling during a Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony. The institute spearheaded the Truman Statue Campaign to fund, create and install the new statue....
