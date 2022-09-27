ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP states, including Missouri, sue Biden admin over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They're accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. In the lawsuit, the states are asking a federal court in Missouri for an immediate...
Biden hosts first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting the first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit this week, a multi-day event in Washington focused on cooperation with the United States' countries in the Pacific region. Biden's effort to strengthen ties with the nations by having the summit comes amid the US' increased focus on...
President Truman statue unveiled at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON D.C. − A new bronze statue of President Harry S. Truman was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol building Thursday afternoon. The Truman Library Institute held the unveiling during a Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony. The institute spearheaded the Truman Statue Campaign to fund, create and install the new statue....
